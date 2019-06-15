‘To be a father is not beans’ – Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi

People once said that I have no womb - Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has affirmed that to be a father is no easy job.

The actress made this known following a novelty match organised by her son’s school in celebration of Father’s day coming up on Sunday June 16th.

Sharing a video of herself playing in the football novelty match organised by the school, Tonto referred to herself as ”MammaD Papa” writing alongside.

”To be a father isnt beans ooo!!!
BUT what a man can do KINGTONTO CAN DO A 100TIMES BETTER!!
#ShoutouttoSUPERFALCONS#MAMAD‘PAPA

Recall Tonto has made it clear in several posts and interviews that she is the mum and dad to her son King Andre after removing her ex-husband and father to her son Olakunle Churchill form hers and her son’s life.

Watch the video below;
tonto dikeh

