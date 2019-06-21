“Today I Have Made The Best Decision Of My Life” – Yvonne Nwosu Reveals

Fashion entrepreneur, Yvonne Nwosu has taken to her Instagram page to reveal a life-changing decision she is about to make.

The fashion entrepreneur revealed that she will be quiting smoking and, according to her, this starts today.

The fashion entrepreneur said the decision to “say no to cancer sticks” is the best decision of her life.

Yvonne Nelson posted on her page:

Say no to cancer sticks 🚭🚭… It is about to be a better life!!! I quit.

She captioned the post:

I just want to live longer, smell fresh, have better looking skin and yass fresh breath… Today i have made the besy decision of my life.