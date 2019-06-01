Toke Makinwa Calls Out Frank Edoho’s Wife Over Poor Furniture In Her House

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has gone all out as she called out Frank Edoho’s wife, Sandra, over an alleged poor job she did in her house.

Toke Makinw who called out Frank Edoho’s wife, also attached picture of the amount she paid for the interior decoration service Sandra handled.

The media personality who urged Sandra to do the right thing, added that furniture all got messed up, barely one week after she started using them.

See pictures below:
