Toke Makinwa Gives Tips On How To Be A Baby Girl

Nigerian media personality cum vlogger, Toke Makinwa takes us on a journey on how to be a baby girl. This is for all the ladies in the house.

The stunning entrepreneur shared the tips in a new video on her YouTube channel. She also gave her definition of a baby girl as someone who wants to be babied or someone who just wants to enjoy life without stress.

If you want to a baby girl then here are the five tips she mentioned below:

Don’t let any man take you for an idiot, you have to be smart. Invest in your glow up. You have to basically bring something to the table. No one wants a liability.

Watch the full video below: