Toke Makinwa Gives Tips On How To Be A Baby Girl

by Amaka

Nigerian media personality cum vlogger, Toke Makinwa takes us on a journey on how to be a baby girl. This is for all the ladies in the house.

The stunning entrepreneur shared the tips in a new video on her YouTube channel. She also gave her definition of a baby girl as someone who wants to be babied or someone who just wants to enjoy life without stress.

If you want to a baby girl then here are the five tips she mentioned below:
  1. Don’t let any man take you for an idiot, you have to be smart.
  2. Invest in your glow up.
  3. You have to basically bring something to the table. No one wants a liability.

Watch the full video below:
