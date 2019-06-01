Toke Makinwa Shares Her Nude Picture With Fans

by Olayemi Oladotun

Media darling, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to show love to her fans by releasing her own definition of nude picture.

The media personality, who was in the news few days ago for slamming Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damjo over his comments on people who undergo plastic surgery, shared a fly picture of herself.

Toke Makinwa teasing her fans disclosed that this was the type of nude she could send. She captioned the post:

The only n*de I love to send 👅👅👅👅

See picture below;

