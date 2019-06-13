Toke Makinwa Thankful, Shares her 9Years Journey To Stardom

by Eyitemi

Popular Nigerian On-Air Personality(OAP) Toke Makinwa, has shared that she woke up this morning feeling “mightly” blessed and as such decided to recounts on her 9-year journey to being who she is now.

Speaking in an Instagram post today, 13th June, she stated that it all began from being a radio personality before going on to television and other things.

See What she shared below:

