Toke Makinwa Thankful, Shares her 9Years Journey To Stardom

Popular Nigerian On-Air Personality(OAP) Toke Makinwa, has shared that she woke up this morning feeling “mightly” blessed and as such decided to recounts on her 9-year journey to being who she is now.
Speaking in an Instagram post today, 13th June, she stated that it all began from being a radio personality before going on to television and other things.
Higher 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌. I woke up this morning feeling mighty blessed. 9 years ago today this baby girl took a chance at radio again, my radio platform is where it all started. Shy, nervous and most times not sure what I was doing but I kept at it and 9 years after we keep going higher. I’ve gone from a radio girl to television, YouTube, wrote a book, social media influencing, started businesses and it keeps getting better I was thinking chess moves but it was and will continue to be God’s grace ✊