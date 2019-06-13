Tolu Ogunlesi And Shehu Sani Slam Each Over Buhari’s Renaming Of National Stadium

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Buhari media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi and former Senator Sheu Sani blast each other on Twitter after the senator called out Buhari’s administration for renaming Abuja International Stadium built by ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo to MKO Abiola Stadium.

Sheu Sani also advised Buhari to start using his own completed project for any more immortalization endeavor.

Tolu Ogunlesi commented on Shehu Sani’s post, he declared that when a new project is about to be launched it will be named in the honored of the senator Sani.

See their heated exchange below:

Tolu Ogunlesi
