Tonto Dikeh Calls Out A Die Hard Hater Calling Her “My Mummy” Because Of Giveaway

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to mock a troll who called her mummy because of money.

The Nollywood actress and philanthropist called out a die hard and hardcore hater calling her “My Mummy” all because of giveaway.

Tonto Dikeh has been giving away gifts to her fans on social media as a result of her 34th birthday.

Also Read: ‘Our Educational System Is Faulty’ – Simi Reveals

See her post below:

CHIA MONEY IS GOOD OOO, I JUST SAW A COMMENT OF ONE DIE HARD, HARDCORE HATER CALLING MY “MUMMY” becos of GIVEAWAY!!🥵🥵🥵🥵 🥵🥵🥵😭😭SMH the devil is a BASTARD❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤#IN THIS LIFE MAKE MONEY, I REPEAT IN THIS LIFE MAKE MONEY🎙🔊#IT HUMBLES EVEN THE DEVIL