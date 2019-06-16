Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Father’s Day With Stunning New Photo

by Amaka

Controversial Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh is celebrating Father’s Day today, June 16, 2019.

The mother of one, who is estranged from her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill, has revealed a lot of information about their failed marriage on social media. The two haven’t been the best of friends ever since their separation. She also tells anyone who cares to listen that she plays the role of a mother and father to her son.

She recently participated in a Father’s day novelty match organized by her son’s school. To crown it all, she decided to celebrate herself on the day meant specifically for fathers.

She shared a stunning new photo of herself via instagram page as she wished herself a Happy Father’s Day.

She wrote:

”HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ME AN INCREDIBLE WOMAN WITH THE HEART OF A LION!!
#KINGTONTO #MAMAD’PAPA

See photo below:

Tonto Dikeh
