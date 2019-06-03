Tonto Dikeh Comes Hard On Troll, Questions Mother’s Knowldge

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is always in the mood to give out life lessons to trolls or fans in need of one.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram to reveal that she will start giving out gifts in anticipation of her birthday on the 9th of June.

Then trouble strolled in as a troll identified as Emmaco561 called her out. He wrote:

U be mumu, u can never be like Rihanna in your entire life

Tonto Dikeh responded to the troll’s comment. She wrote:

I no mumu pass your mama way no know say them they swallow sperm.

See their exchange:

Tonto Dikeh
