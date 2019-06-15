Tonto Dikeh Slams Troll Who Called Her Son A ‘product Of 40 Seconds’

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has lambasted a troll who called her son a product of 40-secs in reference to the actress’ tongue-waggling revelation that her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill is a 40-secs man.

The Nollywood actress shared cute photos of herself with her son as she took her son to Father’s Day Novelty match.

She captioned the initial post:

“To be a father isnt beans ooo!!!BUT what a man can do KINGTONTO CAN DO A 100TIMES BETTER!!OFF TO OUR FATHER’S DAY NOVELTY MATCH

Also Read: Marlians Be Guided, Violence Is Not The Answer – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Attack On Ruggedman

However, while Tonto Dikeh was focused on the match, a fan who reacted to the post wrote:

A product of 40 seconds?

Firing back at the follower, the actress wrote in response:

AND A bleeping FOOL APPEARS, how sad is your life to troll a 3year old.. DIE BASTARD DIE FOOL.