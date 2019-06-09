Tonto Dikeh’s Ex Husband, Olakunle Churchill Wishes Mystery Lady Happy Birthday

by Olayemi Oladotun

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to his Instagram page to wish a mystery lady a happy birthday today June 9th which coincidentally is Tonto’s birthday as well.

Last year, he wished her a happy birthday with a sweet message and he is also repeating the same this year.

Olakunle Churchill has courted controversy in recent weeks as a result of Tonto Dikeh’s public outlash and allegations.

Also Read: [Photo]: Dbanj acquires a brand new Rolls Royce for his birthday

He wrote:

Happy Birthday pumpkin, May this special day bring you everything you ever prayed for.

See picture below:

Olakunle Churchill
Tags from the story
Olakunle Churchill, tonto dikeh

You may also like

Woman jumps into Lagos lagoon

The Infinix Super Black Friday November is still on and loads of consumers are being rewarded with the best of deals on all Infinix devices

If your boyfriend is not a cultist, my dear you are still single (Must Read)

Oba Of Benin’s Coronation Holds Today

Bbnaija 2018: Bam Bam And I Are Just Having Fun, I Have A Girlfriend- Teddy A

Breaking!!! EFCC arrests ex governor, Okorocha and wife

We Did Not Block Imo State Account as alleged by Rochas Okorocha – EFCC

‘Lack of sex will make you mad’ -Nigerian Slay Queen says as she shows off boobs

Liz Anjorin: I Didn’t Convert To Islam Because Of A Man

Mercy Johnson and Nuella Njubigbo stun in green aseobi for friend’s wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *