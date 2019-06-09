Tonto Dikeh’s Ex Husband, Olakunle Churchill Wishes Mystery Lady Happy Birthday

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to his Instagram page to wish a mystery lady a happy birthday today June 9th which coincidentally is Tonto’s birthday as well.

Last year, he wished her a happy birthday with a sweet message and he is also repeating the same this year.

Olakunle Churchill has courted controversy in recent weeks as a result of Tonto Dikeh’s public outlash and allegations.

Also Read: [Photo]: Dbanj acquires a brand new Rolls Royce for his birthday

He wrote:

Happy Birthday pumpkin, May this special day bring you everything you ever prayed for.

See picture below: