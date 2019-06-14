Toronto Raptor Wins Their First Ever NBA Championship Title

by Olabanji

The Toronto Raptor, a Canadian team has won their first-ever NBA championship beating The Golden State Warriors in the final.

ALSO READ : [VIDEO]: Eden Hazard Unveiled To 50,000 Real Madrid Fans

The new champions beat Stephen Curry’s Golden state warriors to a 114-110 victory.

This is the first time a basketball team outside the United State will win the NBA championship title.

Players Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam each scored 26 points while Kawhi Leonard and reserve Fred VanVleet both had 22 points.

The game ended 2019 with the Raptors winning their first NBA champions after their 24th season. The Toronto All-star forward, Kawhi Leonard was named the Finals MVP for the second time.

Leonard is the third player to win the award with more than one franchise, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.
Tags from the story
2019 NBA championship, basket ball, nba championship, Raptor TORONTO

You may also like

NNPC set to establish biofuel plant in Ondo State

Ross Barkley Signs Everton Contract Extension Until 2018

BBNaija: How Alex Mesmerized Fans On Her First Hosting Gig In Port Harcourt, See Reactions

Police kills suspected armed robber in Imo State

Minister of Aviation installs countdown clock at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport

20-year-old footballer killed by lightning as he was celebrating his teams goal

One person killed, as LASG destroy shanties in the state

Osun Crisis: IGP Deploys Police Special Intervention Force To Ile-Ife

Buhari inaugurates Technical Advisory Committee on the Implementation of National Minimum Wage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *