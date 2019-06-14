Toronto Raptor Wins Their First Ever NBA Championship Title

The Toronto Raptor, a Canadian team has won their first-ever NBA championship beating The Golden State Warriors in the final. ALSO READ : [VIDEO]: Eden Hazard Unveiled To 50,000 Real Madrid Fans

The new champions beat Stephen Curry’s Golden state warriors to a 114-110 victory.

This is the first time a basketball team outside the United State will win the NBA championship title.

Players Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam each scored 26 points while Kawhi Leonard and reserve Fred VanVleet both had 22 points.

The game ended 2019 with the Raptors winning their first NBA champions after their 24th season. The Toronto All-star forward, Kawhi Leonard was named the Finals MVP for the second time.

Leonard is the third player to win the award with more than one franchise, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.