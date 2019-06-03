Toyin Lawani Drags Designer Who Stole Her Design

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fashionista, Toyin Lawani is at it again, this time she has called out an upcoming designer for stealing her design.

Toyin Lawani who called out the designer identified as Lyn Couture for stealing her design, also shared a chat which alleged that Lyn Couture are passing off the design as theirs.

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, who modeled the outfit also reacted to the intellectual theft.

The celebrity stylist joked about the hotness of the actress as the reason for the continuous theft of the style.

She wrote:

Toyin Lawani
