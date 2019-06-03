[TRAGEDY]: LASPOTECH Student Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Left him For A Rich Man

by Olabanji

A Laspotech student has been confirmed dead after taking his own life because his girlfriend of 9 years left him

The man who is identified s King Ezekiel Joseph committed suicide by drinking sniper, it was said the deceased did a live video on his Facebook page two nights ago recording himself crying and holding a sniper bottle,

In the video he talked about his lost girlfriend, he said his girlfriend abandoned him after she got into NYSC camp. The sober man also asked that the federal government scrap NYSC and also advice men to make money before dating a woman, he said he has tired his best but his girlfriend wanted a rich man which resulted to the major issue why she broke up with him.

The body of the deceased was found on Friday morning
Tags from the story
Facebook page, Laspotech student, NYSC camp, sniper

You may also like

Nigerian Cities With Most Millionaires Revealed

My Convoy Was Not Attacked – Nyako

SFH Sued Over Condom Advert

Senatorial tussle: Ngige wins as Electoral Tribunal Dismisses Dora Akunyili’s Petition

Buhari Orders Creation Of Technical Committee on New Joint Projects With China

APC Has Destroyed Education In Osun – PDP

Police battle citizens as subsidy protests spread

Ex Power Minister, Nebo Explains Why There’s Noticeable Power Improvement Under Buhari

Court strikes out case against Anosike brothers in Daily Times suit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *