TRAGEDY! Man Cries Out As He Loses Daughter To AIDS After She was Raped

by Amaka
According to the man’s tweets;

“As a father, I am living to tell the world about the story of my late 15 years old daughter, we laid her to rest on Sunday 😢 😢, My daughter was born on the 28th of September 2004 and left us on the 28th of May 2019 ” 😢 😢 😢 😢”

At the age of 2( Two ) she was raped by her Mother’s Cousin and got infected with HIV&AIDS, her mother kept it a secret. until I found out myself when she was 8(eight years old ),she even developed WARTS kwi Private Part ,she was taking drugs

She was denied of medical removal of WARTS kwi Private Part ..By A certain Docter at Embhuleni Hospital, Elukwatini, Nhlazatshe, Mpumalanga Province

Now My Angel ,My Firstborn is nomore 😢 😢 😢 I am broken ! I want to be involved in any Organisation that helps girls who were raped ,who were abused ! I would love to volunteer 😢 😢 😢 and change someone’s life ,by so doing I will be making my daughter’s spirit happy”

See the full post below:
