TRAGEDY! Man Cries Out As He Loses Daughter To AIDS After She was Raped

A South African man recently took to his Twitter page to share a sad account of how he lost his 15-year old daughter on May 28, 2019.

The sad father revealed that she was raped by her mother’s cousin at the tender age of 2 thereby contracting the life-threatening condition HIV/AIDS. He also added that the mother kept it a secret until he found out when she was 8 years old and by then she was taking medications for warts on her private part.

The young girl who was born on the 28th of September 2004 died on the 24th of May 2019 at the age of 15.