TRAGIC! Final Year OAU Student Crushed To Death By A Trailer

A final year student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state has been killed after been hit by a trailer, following a brake failure.

The student who is a final year student of Accounting identified as Ebenezer Linda popularly called Wendy was hit at the Mayfair Bus stop, on the 3rd of June 2019.

The final year student was rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) for medical treatment

The beautiful young lady was said to be in her last stage of ICAN was confirmed dead at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital.

