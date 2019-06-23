[TRAGIC]: Graduation Frustration Drives Final Year Student of UNN To Commit Suicide By Drinking Sniper

A Final year student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, identified as Mr. Samuel Elias has committed suicide by drinking sniper.

It was gathered that the death of the final year student of the Religious and Culture department was set to have been depressed because of his inability to graduate from the university.

His mother Mrs. Kate Elias a staff of off the university explained that the incident happened on Monday, June 17th after she came back from work on that fateful day and discovered that the mood of her child was bad.

she said “Her 25- year-old son could have died of depression, noting that he had been lamenting of his inability to graduate from UNN because of his final year project where one course was still holding him. I know two things he usually complained, his inability to graduate from UNN since 2016 because of the project that he has not finished as his classmates have all went to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as well as how his father’s family in Ihechiowa in Arochukwu local government of Abia state abandoned them and their mother since their father died. “Whenever he complained of these things I usually advice him to trust God who is capable of solving every problem. “I do not know why he went to this extent of commuting suicide, I have seven children he is my first child. “it still looks like a dream to me that my first son and first child has died”, she said with tears in her eyes