#TransferRumour: Barcelona In Talks With PSG For The Transfer Of Brazilian Forward, Neymar Jr.

by Olabanji

Paris Saint-German forward, Neymar reportedly to be in talks with Barcelona on a transfer deal returning the star player back to Camp Nou.

According to Globoesporte, The Spanish giant, Barcelona is interested in signing the 27-years-old back to Camp Nou for a transfer fee of about €100million (£90m/$112m) after a 2 years spell at PSG.
It is also believed that players like Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic, will also be offered in exchange.
 Chairman and Ceo of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaife reacted to the rumour saying;

“The players are going to have to assume their responsibilities even more than before,

“It has to be completely different. They will have to do more, work more. They are not here to have fun.

“And if they don’t agree with this point of view, the doors are open. Ciao!

“I no longer want to have superstar behavior.”

The Brazil international, Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world record of £198million in August 2017.

