‘Transformer oil and Sniper are used for Akara and fish in Abuja’ – Food scientist reveals

by Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian scientist has made some shocking revelation on social media.

According to her, some shocking discoveries were made during an unscheduled visit from members of the Nigerian Food Sciences and Technology Institute to some markets in the Utako and Garki area in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12th.

The Food scientist whose name is Anna Marie-Therese revealed that traders mix the oil they use in frying and Akara with transformer oil.

She continued saying the Sniper is used for the fishes so as to keep flies from perching on them.

Anna started her tweets with;

No wonder we now have Nigerian youths and kids suffering organ failure and cancer.

Read the rest of her tweets below;'Transfoer oil and Sniper are used for Akara and fish in Abuja' - Food scientist reveals 'Transfoer oil and Sniper are used for Akara and fish in Abuja' - Food scientist reveals
