Senator representing Delta central and new Deputy Senate President on Tuesday, knelt down to greet President Muhammadu Buhari upon his emergence as DSP.

Omo-Agege who got 68 votes to defeat former DSP, Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 37 votes.

Omo-Agege who visited the presidential villa, with Ahmad Lawan, the new senate president, knelt down on his as he shook hands with the president.