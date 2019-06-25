Tribunal did not turn down my request to inspect INEC server – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar has said that the presidential election tribunal did not turn down his request to inspect the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former vice president said this while reacting to a statement from a presidential spokesperson which said that the decision of the tribunal is a “victory against propaganda”.

Atiku, however, clarified that the tribunal only held that this stage of hearing is not a good time to seek such request.

In a statement on Tuesday, his spokesperson, Paul Ibe said: “The request by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party to inspect the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission was NOT rejected.”

“What the honourable Tribunal said is that it is still at preliminary stages and the main case HAS NOT begun and that the matter of granting access to inspect the INEC server is not relevant to the preliminary stages. It is a matter to be adjudicated upon when the case proper is being heard.”

He went further to say that the February 23rs presidential election was won by Atiku “but that the administration of General Muhammadu Buhari lacks executive temperament and capacity as we will now establish.”

“In their rush to claim a Pyrrhic victory, the General Buhari administration missed out the fact that the 2019 budget has multiple line items for procurement, maintenance, and service of the server they claim does not exist,” it added.

“In the light of this, we remind those who are gloating in their ignorance that ‘he who laughs last, laughs best’. The last has not been heard of this matter and we eagerly anticipate the ACTUAL ruling of the Tribunal when the case proper begins.”