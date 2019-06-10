TV personality, Denrele reviews What Really Happened Between Peruzzi And Pamilerin Assault

Popular Nigeria Tv personality, Denrele Edun has come out to give the full gist about the Peruzzi and Pamilerin drama that happened over the weekend in Bayelsa.

 

The controversial presenter said in one of his tweets;

Dis was no PUBLICITY STUNT! It happened for real. And I’m really saddened by this turn of events! I apologize to every1 who had to witness dis & I honestly want 2ask @thepamilerin @peruzzu_vibes to settle this amicably. Off camera. Cos I know its brewin hot more than we can imagine!

check out the full information below.

The drama, however, has been savaged by DMW boss Davido who apologized to Pamilerin in a tweet, Peruzzi also did the same

