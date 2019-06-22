Twitter reacts after Adesua Etomi said this about good deeds and social media

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has come under major heat after she took to Twitter to share her thoughts about good deeds and social media.

According to Adesua, she does help people but has one rule, that the person she is helping not come on social media to say it.

When I help people, I have one rule. ‘Please, don’t put it online’.

This, of course, got many talking with one Twitter user writing;

Now clearly you have broken your rule cause its online now thanks to you

Another wrote;

Waiting for this,no hate tho or anything. But why put that online?Doing that will let others know that you help people,and we are not aware of it because you tell them not to put it up. Well thanks for helping them, it’s amazing and awesome that you do. Do continue doing good.

Checkout more comments below;
Tags from the story
Adesua Etomi

You may also like

“Wizkid, Psquare, Tekno Dominate Africa” – Sen Ben Murray Bruce

May D Releases Album Cover For New Album: Features P-Square

Date Night Movie Premiere: Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s gorgeous look

IK Ogbonna addresses viral video of him saying casual sex shouldn’t be considered as cheating

Lovely Moments As Banky W, Adesua And Their Squad Live It Up In South Africa

#BBNaija: Nina will undergo Moral Rehabilitation – IMSU VC

R.Kelly named by “VIBE” as the Greatest Musical Genius Since 1993

See the trailer of Ufuoma McDermott’s ‘Christmas Is Coming’ featuring Sola Sobowale, Chioma Akpotha and Deyemi Okanlawon

Habiba Abubakar: Jim Iyke Incures Debt Of N15.7 Million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *