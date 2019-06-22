Twitter reacts after Adesua Etomi said this about good deeds and social media

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has come under major heat after she took to Twitter to share her thoughts about good deeds and social media.

According to Adesua, she does help people but has one rule, that the person she is helping not come on social media to say it.

When I help people, I have one rule. ‘Please, don’t put it online’.

This, of course, got many talking with one Twitter user writing;

Now clearly you have broken your rule cause its online now thanks to you

Another wrote;

Waiting for this,no hate tho or anything. But why put that online?Doing that will let others know that you help people,and we are not aware of it because you tell them not to put it up. Well thanks for helping them, it’s amazing and awesome that you do. Do continue doing good.

Checkout more comments below;

Then why tell us online that you help people???

Who is snitching now? — Cletus friday (@Cletusfriday2) June 22, 2019

But you are saying it online 🙍‍♂️

Anty this irony strong o — Martin (@MartinUzoewulu) June 22, 2019

It's already online now that "you fo help people" and is a good thing that you do — Ayodeji (@AvalonGroove) June 21, 2019

So why are you telling us??? — Alade Yusuf (@Badman_shinor) June 21, 2019

Well… You just put every help you have rendered online with this tweet. Trust Nigerians to follow up. — Byron Chudi (@ByronChudi) June 22, 2019

And where are we reading this now? Offline maybe, so people can just assume you’re doing more than those we see online? Common stop it, as long as people help, help is help. — ❤️❤️Jean-Michel BASQUIAT❤️❤️ (@basquiatshow) June 21, 2019