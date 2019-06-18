”Two Main Reasons Nigeria Is The World Headquarters For Extreme Poverty” – Former Presidential Aide

by Valerie Oke

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has highlighted the two main reasons he thinks Nigeria has become the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

According to Reno who made this known via his Twitter handle today Jube 18th, he attributed his reasons to Nigerians and the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

As listed by him below:

  • Nigeria is the world headquarters for extreme poverty mainly because of ‘s incompetence
  • Also, Nigerians are at fault for having kids ANYHOW and expect God to look after them. That is not FAITH. That is FOOLISHNESS.

He concluded by saying Nigerians produce more CHILDREN than RABBITS.
