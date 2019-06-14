Ubi Franklin Begins Giveaway of N1m To 50 People From N3m Gift

Tripple MG boss, Ubi Franklin revealed that he will be giving out N1Million out of his cash gift from MC Galaxy to 50 people.

He wrote;

@mcgalaxymcg I appreciate this gift, May God bless you always, though I wasn’t expecting anything in return

I want to give out 1m to 50 people, that’s 20k x 50 people.

I know you can’t comment on my page so send a DM and 50 people will be picked and will get credit alert.

Also go and appreciate @mcgalaxymcg for this gift and May God bless him