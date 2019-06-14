‘Ubi Franklin Has Paid Me My Millions’ – Sandra Iheuwa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin’s soon-to-be 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, has announced that she’s finally been paid her money.

A few weeks ago, Sandra Iheuwa called out the Triple MG boss when news broke out that she is expecting his baby, revealing that she is being owed N4million by Ubi Franklin.

According to her;

My money has been paid. case closed.

She captioned the post:

Let’s move on to other things like having this baby cos I’m tired of carrying 5 pounds baby around and sleeping like a fool 😂😂😂😂

Sandra Iheuwa
