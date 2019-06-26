Ubi Franklin Makes First Statement Following The News That He Made N10 billion in 7 Years

Triple mg record boss, Ubi Franklin, has made his first statement following the now-viral news that he made a whopping N10 billion in 7 years.
The record label owner who spoke in an Instagram post clarified that the said amount was his transaction for the said period and not his profit.
Whatever you do, good or bad, people will always have something negative to say about you and that’s life. So stop worrying about what people will think and enjoy your life. Forget the pain of yesterday, appreciate the gift of today & stay optimistic about tomorrow. Watch my full interview with @businessdayng And learn. And yes in the last 8 years in all sectors we have transacted such amount and I did not say 10bn was profit.