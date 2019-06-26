Ubi Franklin Makes First Statement Following The News That He Made N10 billion in 7 Years

Triple mg record boss, Ubi Franklin, has made his first statement following the now-viral news that he made a whopping N10 billion in 7 years.

The record label owner who spoke in an Instagram post clarified that the said amount was his transaction for the said period and not his profit.

What he posted:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

