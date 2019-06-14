Ubi Franklin reacts to MC Galaxy gifting him N3million

Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin has reacted to singer MC Galaxy gifting him N3million.

Recall MC Galaxy had announced a couple of hours ago that he has gifted Ubi with some money following the latter’s help to him a few years ago

Reacting Ubi said;

In a world where so many do not remember the road that will lead them home, we must learn to appreciate and respect those who do.

Thank you for the great gesture and your kindness towards me. I am still surprised at the fact that you could go that far for me.

You have won my respect and admiration, I appreciate you a whole lot. Thank you🙏🙏 @mcgalaxymcg ”