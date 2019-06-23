Ubi Franklin Reacts To News That Both Davido And Chioma Are Set To Sue Him

by Eyitemi

Ubi Franklin Reacts To News That Both Davido And Chioma Are Set To Sue Him

Triplemg boss, Ubi Franklin, has reacted to the now-viral news that singer Davido and girlfriend, Chioma, are both set to sue him over ”allege” fraud.

According to the news making the rounds, the duo is said to have contacted him to reach out to a brand based in Abuja to support Chioma’s show.

Ubi Franklin while reacting to the news debunked the rumor and also slammed the peddler of such news by asking them to go on writing negative things about him.

He went on to thank Davido for coming out to rubbish such news. Ubi made this known via his Instagram story.

What he posted below:
