Ubi Franklin Set To Give Out 1 Million Naira Out Of His 3 Million Naira Gift To 50 people

by Amaka

Controversial Nigerian singer and Comedian, MC Galaxy recently gifted Ubi Franklin N3million as a sign of appreciation for a past favor but the music executive has announced that he will be giving out N1million to fifty people.

Ubi Franklin

The popular hit maker had revealed that the Made Men Music Group CEO gave him a 100 thousand naira to foot his house rent and some cloths 7years ago and to repay him for the act of kindness, he gave him a sum of N3 million.

Although, Ubi Franklin took to Instagram page to appreciate the kind gesture, he revealed that he was not expecting anything in return. He further added that he will be giving out N1 million to 50 people which is N20 thousand each to fifty people.

He wrote;

“@mcgalaxymcg I appreciate this gift, May God bless you always, though I wasn’t expecting anything in return
I want to give out 1m to 50 people, that’s 20k x 50 people.
I know you can’t comment on my page so send a DM and 50 people will be picked and will get credit alert.
Also go and appreciate @mcgalaxymcg for this gift and May God bless him”

