University Of Ibadan Expels 5 Students, Rusticate 16 And Discharges 1

The management of the University of Ibadan has published a special bulletin signed by the Registrar of the institution, Olubunmi O. Faluyi, expelling 5 students, rusticating 16 and discharging 1.

According to the Central Student Disciplinary Committee, CSDC, some students from the Department of Economics were found guilty of Impersonation and thus it’s a straight expulsion from the school.

ALSO READ: [TRAGIC]: 300-Level UNIBEN Student Commits Suicide

The 5 expelled student guilty of impersonation are;

Ajuwon Gabriel, Yetunde(EO27559), Mary Agbanigo, (EO30033) Kehinde Samuel Aluko,(EO16154) Olufemi Olusegun Ogunwo(EO23128) and Saheed Ademola Oshodi (EO25356).

Also, from the Centre are 10 students rusticated for two semesters for examination misconduct.

The affected students are: Adekemi O. Balogun, EO26918 from Communication and Language Arts; Seyi Odufuwa, EO28153 from the Department of Economics, Blessing Ajeh, EO15987 from Guidance & Counselling; Lydia Usman, EO17123; Omi-Damola Oyin, EO22060, Otepola Adeniyi, EO29832, Yekini Saheed Abiodun, EO24999, all from the Department of Political Science and Rebecca Ediale, EO15163, Ogiogwa Eunice E., EO37834 and Lawal Kafilat Ajibola, EO 37850, all from the Department of Social Work. Also rusticated for two semesters for gross misconduct are regular students from the Department of Archaeology & Anthropology. The affected students are: Temidayo D. Orimoloye, 184354, Opeyemi Abon, 183966, Opeoluwa Oloundare, 184331, Olalekan S. Adejumo, 190213, Akinboade Adesomoju, 184008 and David O. Gabriel, 185843.

Kolajo Olajide Kazeem with the matriculation number, EO 29368 from the Department of Economics was discharged of all examination misconducted levelled against her.