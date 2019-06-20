Upcoming Artist, Spec Do Threatens To Beat Up Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie

Fasting Rising Festac Artist Known as Officialspec_do has promised to beat Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie if he meets her in Festac, for calling him scorpion king.

The upcoming act seems infuriated by the comment of the actress on his career.

Angela Okorie took to her Instagram and asked in amazement whether there is “scorpion king” in Nigeria, an appellation the actress gave to the musician.

Reacting to the actress’s comment, the upcoming act threatened to beat the actress up if she enters Festac Town. He also urged her to walk with bodyguards.

See post below: