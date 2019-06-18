Upcoming Nigerian Rapper, Ziggy Dies After Falling From A 4-Storey Building

by Olabanji

A Fast-rising Nigerian rapper popularly called Ziggy has been announced dead after falling from a 4-storey building in paradise estate Lekki, Lagos.

ziggy

READ MORE: 11-Year-Old Boy In Pains And Tears As He Explains How His Right Hand Was Cut Off By A 61-Year-Old Man

The rapper was said to have been taking a walk into an open space that was supposed to house an elevator where he immediately fell from the 4-storey building and broke his bones

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Not too much is known about the rapper, but his untimely death has sent a lot of shivers to many young people out there.
Tags from the story
death, entertainment news

You may also like

Dj Cuppy May Need To Fire Her Stylist After Being Dragged Online Over Her Outfit

‘Big Nigerian actresses kneel down to greet me,’ Uche Maduagwu claims

FG To Recruit 10,000 Policemen

Influential Media Organizations in partnership with Union Bank and UN-OCHA unveil Wecare4IDPs; an initiative to raise support for Internally Displaced Persons

Mayorkun Rents A Whole Cinema To Watch A Movie Alone, Nigerians Drag Him (Pic)

Details of circumstances surrounding murder of ex-PDP chairman’s son by his wife emerge

Nigerian comedian calls out ‘gay’ man who said he wants to ‘rim’ his ass

Finally, Kcee reveals why he stole someone else’s dollar photo and posted on his IG

Presidency Prepares Staff For Retirement With Intensive Training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *