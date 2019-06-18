Upcoming Nigerian Rapper, Ziggy Dies After Falling From A 4-Storey Building

A Fast-rising Nigerian rapper popularly called Ziggy has been announced dead after falling from a 4-storey building in paradise estate Lekki, Lagos.

READ MORE: 11-Year-Old Boy In Pains And Tears As He Explains How His Right Hand Was Cut Off By A 61-Year-Old Man

The rapper was said to have been taking a walk into an open space that was supposed to house an elevator where he immediately fell from the 4-storey building and broke his bones

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Not too much is known about the rapper, but his untimely death has sent a lot of shivers to many young people out there.