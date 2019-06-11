UPDATE: JAMB Releases 2019 Cut Off Mark

JAMB registrar Prof. Is-haq Olarewaju Oloyede has announced the following cut-off marks f0r 2019 admissions: Universities – 160, Private Universities – 140, Polytechnics – 120, Private Polytechnics – 110 and Colleges of Education – 100.The meeting was held at Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State, on Tuesday, 11th of June 2019.