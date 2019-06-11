UPDATE: JAMB Releases 2019 Cut Off Mark

The nineteen Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria has announced the national minimum benchmark for admission for the year 2019 into the Higher institutions.
JAMB registrar Prof. Is-haq Olarewaju Oloyede has announced the following cut-off marks f0r 2019 admissions: Universities – 160, Private Universities – 140, Polytechnics – 120, Private Polytechnics – 110 and Colleges of Education – 100.
The meeting was held at Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State, on Tuesday, 11th of June 2019.
