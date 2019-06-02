USA Makes Submitting Of Social Media Details Compulsory For American Visa Applicants

All applicants to the United States of America will have to submit their social media username as part of the rigorous screening to obtain a visa to the USA, the State Department declares.

The US president Donald Trump has said the country will embark on “extreme vetting” process to keep America and its citizens safe, The State Department regulations say people will have to submit social media names and five years’ worth of email addresses and phone numbers.

The new policy was announced in 2018 and takes effect June 2019, accordingly an estimated 14 million travellers and 710,000 immigrants to the U.S. will be affected each year by the changes, according to notes in the Federal Register.

For Nigeria, the Trump administration is said to be mulling stricter means to keep Nigerians from overstaying in America.

According to a report by WSJ, the Trump administration wants “to reduce overstay rates for visas and the visa waiver program — and it’s well known that the administration is working to ensure faithful implementation of immigration welfare rules to protect American taxpayers”.