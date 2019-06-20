Uti Nwachukwu Apologises Over Cee-C’s Most Successful Remark

Former Big Brother Africa winner and actor, Uti Nwachukwu has apologized over his recent statement about former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C being the most successful housemate so far.

The actor celebrated the former BBN star in a post on Instagram but he was blasted by so many people on Instagram, and even former housemates of Cee-C called him out.

Reacting to the storm he caused, Uti Nwachukwu apologized for his comment and cleared the air that he was only trying to give all accolades.

Also Read; Visa Denials For Nigerians Increased In 2018​, US Data Reveals

The reality TV star rephrased his words and described Cee-C as on of the most successful housemates.

See his post below: