Uti Nwachukwu Apologises Over Cee-C’s Most Successful Remark

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Africa winner and actor, Uti Nwachukwu has apologized over his recent statement about former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C being the most successful housemate so far.

The actor celebrated the former BBN star in a post on Instagram but he was blasted by so many people on Instagram, and even former housemates of Cee-C called him out.

Reacting to the storm he caused, Uti Nwachukwu apologized for his comment and cleared the air that he was only trying to give all accolades.

Also Read; Visa Denials For Nigerians Increased In 2018​, US Data Reveals

The reality TV star rephrased his words and described Cee-C as on of the most successful housemates.

See his post below:

Uti Nwachukwu
Tags from the story
Cee-C, Uti Nwachukwu

You may also like

Etcetera Attacks Nigerian Women That Wear Body Magic and Wonder Bras

''Its now obvious his stupidity in movies is not scripted, Man is Mad'' - Nigerians Say After Okon Lagos Dropped Another Video Insisting He Is Right

”It’s now obvious his stupidity in movies is not scripted, Man is Mad” – Nigerians Bash Okon Lagos

Tboss speaks on relationship with Dino Melaye

Aisha Buhari To Travel To The USA As APC Throws Mud At Fayose

‘INEC is planning a special ceremony for me’ – Okorocha

25 Year Old Nigerian Lady, Chiamaka Deborah Motilewa Bags PhD At Covenant University

#BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Toilet Romance

Happy Birthday Basketmouth: Guess How Old He Is….

Six Police officers killed in Adamawa State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *