Uti Nwachukwu Apologizes For Declaring Cee-C As The Most Successful 2018 Big Brother Naija Housemate

by Amaka

Former Big Brother Africa Winner and actor, Uti Nwachukwu has tendered his apology to those offended by his recent statement on social media.

Recall, he declared BBNaija Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C as the most successful 2018 Housemate. The statement wasn’t well received by many Nigerians as even Former Big Brother housemate, Princess condemned the media personality for the post.

The television personality has since taken to his Instagram page to rephrase his words and apologize to those offended.

In his words;

“Alright, to those offended calm your Nerves. No harm meant. When you’re proud of someone you will give all the accolades you can especially when you remember the Bashing you went thru for your support,

So let me rephrase and Edit: CEE C IS ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATE OF BBNAIJA 2018″

See post below:

Uti
