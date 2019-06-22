Uti Nwachukwu Officially Endorse Himself As A Clout Chaser

by Olayemi Oladotun

TV host and Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu has officially recognised himself as a ‘clout chaser’ days after he drew criticisms for himself over his support of ex-BBnaija star, Cee-C.

A few days ago, the actor took to his page to hail the controversial figure as the most successful in the Big Brother Naija class of 2018.

His statement drew criticism and he later apologized. Now accepting part of the criticism, Uti has added ‘Clout Chaser’ to his bio on Instagram.

A clout chaser is when a person hangs with certain people for the sake of gaining popularity.

See his bio below:

Uti
Tags from the story
Cee-C, Uti Nwachukwu

