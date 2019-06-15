Veteran Nollywood actress Ayo Mogaji loses mother

by Temitope Alabi

Veteran Nollywood actress Ayo Mogaji loses mother

Ayo took to social media to announce the passing of her mom by sharing a photo of the aged woman and penning a short message alongside.
She wrote;
Inalillahi Wa Ina ilaehi Rajuin. My sweet Mother, Alhaja Sarat Aduke Mogaji passed on to the glory of God tonight. May Almighty Allah Grant her Aljannat up fridous. Amin. Unternment tomorrow afternoon according to Islamic right. Keep you posted.
Ayo Mogaji joined the movie industry over 2 decades ago and has continued to churn out great movies and remain relevant.
May the soul of her mother rest in perfect peace.
Ayo Mogaji

