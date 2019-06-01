Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Spotted With The ”Baba” That Predicted A Win For Buhari 

by Valerie Oke

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Spotted With The ''Baba'' That Predicted A Win For Buhari 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been spotted in Kubwa where he went to thank Baba Alagazhin Gazazhin who predicted that Buhari would re-emerge as Nigeria president.

Osinbajo who spoke via his Twitter handle shared that he met with the old man and they used the opportunity to discuss some of the challenges facing the community where he lives with a view to looking into it.

In his own words:

A few months ago, I visited Baba Alagazhin Gazazhin in Kubwa. In our conversation, he predicted a win for President Muhammadu Buhari. I gave him my word that if his prediction came true, I would be back to say thank you to him and the community.

Baba used the opportunity to discuss some of the challenges and issues of the community. President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will continue to listen to the challenges of the Nigerian people and work hard for the majority. Together, Nigeria will prevail!

Photos below:
Tags from the story
buhari, kubwa, Yemi Osinbajo

