[Video]: 14-year-old forced to marry his older lover whom he impregnated

A trending Video has shown the wedding of a 15-year-old girl who was married off to a 14-year-old boy in one of the southeastern states in Nigeria.

Reports have it that the 14-year-old boy was forced to marry the girl because he impregnated her.

The video which has since gone viral shows the father of the bride giving her out to the young boy while advising his daughter to be careful as she is no longer in her father’s house.

Social media users have since taken to different platforms to condemn the wedding ceremony with many slamming the parents of the young couple.

Watch the video below