[VIDEO]: American Actress Gives A Shout-out To James Brown Of “They Didn’t Caught Me”

by Amaka

American actress and comedian, Caryn Elaine Johnson, known professionally as Whoopi Goldberg, recently gave a shout-out to popular cross-dresser and dancer, James Brown of “they didn’t caught me”.

A filmmaker identified as Nnneka was a guest on on ABC News Disney Pride today, June 27, 2019 and got the opportunity to meet the legendary actress who gave a shout-out to the cross dresser.

James excitedly took to his Instagram page to share a video of the actress dancing as as she declared her support for him and named him her role model.

Watch video below:

Tags from the story
James Brown, Nneka lgbt, Whoopi Goldberg

