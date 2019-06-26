[VIDEO]: American DJ, Cipha Sounds Comes Hard For Nigerians

by Olabanji

The American DJ, Cipha Sounds has replied Nigerian coming hard as he said he was the first DJ in America to support Wizkid music and deserve apologies from Nigerians.

ALSO READ: Billionaire Who Ordered Helicopter To Pick Him At Benin-Ore Road In Trouble As NCAA  Commences Investigation

Recall that the DJ, claimed in a radio show that nobody Knows Wizkid and explained why he said so, he has come out to say Nigerians misunderstood him and Nigerians are too fast to a conclusion.

The DJ got a lot of comments from Nigerians insulting him on his Instagram page after he talked about Wizkid not being known.

He has reacted to the comments has he came hard for Nigerians in the video; he said

“Fvck Out of Here and stop Behaving Retarded, I Have Been Supporting Wizkid Playing His Songs In The US Since 2012, I Deserve An Apology From Nigerians Who Have Been Coming to My Instagram Account To Insult Me”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

