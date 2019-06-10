[Video]: Anita Joseph pole dances at Dbanj’s 39th birthday

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph is sure having the time of her life as she made it known last night at D’banj’s 39th birthday bash.

The actress shared a video of herself pole dancing at the bash with the caption;

“So @iambangaleebrought me to d stage last night �HBD once again LEGEND ��My gown was short I didn’t wana Dance But my gals were cheering me up I no fit fall deir hand �The motherHen in me was telling me don’t shake tomuch That’s how stars Doooooo”

