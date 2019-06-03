Video: BBNaija Teddy A Goes To Kirikiri Maximum Prison

by Valerie Oke

Video: BBNaija Teddy A Goes To Kirikiri

Former BBNaija housemate, Teddy A, has shared that he decided to head to maximum prison, Kirikiri, to spend some time with inmates shortly after he arrived Lagos.

Teddy A who made this known in an Instagram video today, June 3rd, said he decided to give back in his own little way because God has really been good to him in the new year.

Watch video below:

