Video: BBNaija Teddy A Goes To Kirikiri Maximum Prison

Former BBNaija housemate, Teddy A, has shared that he decided to head to maximum prison, Kirikiri, to spend some time with inmates shortly after he arrived Lagos.
Teddy A who made this known in an Instagram video today, June 3rd, said he decided to give back in his own little way because God has really been good to him in the new year.
Watch video below:
View this post on Instagram
Soon as i landed in Lagos i headed straight to KiriKiri Maximum Prison, why? I decided to spend some time with the inmates there. God has been so good to me in 2019 so why not give back in my own little way to people who need the help? Big shout to my #ALPHANation #BamTeddy fanmily for always coming through. They always make it so easy for me! 🙏🏽🙌🏼 More videos and pictures to come! ❤❤❤ Birthday turnup in 4 days! #June6th #GeminiSeason #ALPHASeason #AlphaMaleDay #TAB