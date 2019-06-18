[VIDEO]: Beyonce’s Daughter, Blue Ivy Performs Traditional African dance At Her Recital

It seems Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter is following in her mother’s footsteps as she stunned at her dance recital at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Los Angeles, USA.
In a video which emerged online, she was recorded performing traditional African dance moves at the recital and she stole the show.
Blue Ivy, 7, and her peers donned a white tank top and a pair of white trousers. They also had a piece of African print material tied around their waist as they danced to the drum beat.
Watch video below;