The internet is abuzz with activities following the release of a video which saw Beyonce and her man at the Raptors game last night.

The video showed Bey’s reaction when Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner, Joe Lacob leaned in to have a chat with Jay Z causing Bey to react in some type of way that has since gotten the Beyhive attacking Nicole.

The Beyhive have now stormed Nicole’s comment section with the bee emojis, calling her “Becky with the good hair”

