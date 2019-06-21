[VIDEO]: Bishop Abioye Cautions Women Not To Marry Men With No Financial Commitment

Nigerian Christian author and preacher, Bishop David Olatunji Abioye has shared a word of advise for ladies planning on settling down with men with no financial commitment.

During his recent sermon at his church, the Living Faith Church pastor, emphasized on the importance of finances in a relationship. He then directed his attention to single women as he said,

”Any man who doesn’t show commitment financially is not safe for you to marry”.

He further explained his reason for the statement as he said that any woman who settles for a man with no financial commitment will end up being the one paying for the house rent, school fees and other very important things, once they get married.

Ladies, do you agree with him?

Watch Video below: