[VIDEO]: Comedian, AY Blasts Ladies Seen Praying and Twerking

by Amaka

Things have taken a new turn as ace comedian, AY Makun isn’t pleased with a video he shared online.

In the video, a group of half-naked ladies clothed in revealing outfits were seen holding hands and praying to God in a very unlikely manner using offensive words.

One of the curvy ladies even went down on her kneels twerking while the rest of her friends who were ‘praying’ tapped her bum.

This didn’t go down well with AY as he shared the video on his Instagram page cursing them out.
He wrote:

“I don’t think there is any other better way to confirm that HELL has enough rooms and BQ waiting for some people…”

However, some fans and followers of the comedian had mixed feelings about the video. Some even came for him as they told him not to judge. While others criticized the actions of the ladies. What do you think about the video?

Watch the video below:
Tags from the story
AY, Ayo Makun

